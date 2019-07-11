EU court cancels sanctions against former Ukrainian president Yanukovich

KIEV, July 11. /TASS/. The Court of Justice of the European Union has cancelled the sanctions against former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich and members of his team, the court’s press release informed on Thursday.

"In response to the crisis in Ukraine in February 2014, the Council of the European Union decided, on 5 March 2014, to freeze the funds and economic resources, in particular, of persons identified as responsible for misappropriation of Ukrainian State funds," the statement says. The persons sanctioned include Yanukovich, his son Alexander Yanukovich, Alexander Klimenko, Sergei Arbuzov, Viktor Pshonka, Artem Pshonka and Andrei Kluyev.

"By today’s judgments, the General Court upholds the actions brought by the Ukrainians by annulling the restrictive measures taken against them for those periods," the court concluded.