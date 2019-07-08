Venezuela’s opposition agrees to meet with country’s authorities in Barbados

CARACAS, July 8. /TASS/. The Venezuelan opposition will take part in a meeting with representatives for the country’s authorities with Norway’s intermediacy in Barbados, opposition leader Juan Guaido’s press service reported on Sunday.

"We address the citizens and the global community to say that <...> we will be present at the meeting with representatives for the usurpative regime in Barbados to establish dialogue to stop the dictatorship," the press service tweeted.

The opposition highlighted that it is going to continue to demand President Nicolas Maduro’s resignation and the organization of a new election. "Our key motive is to end the Venezuelans’ sufferings, and for this we continue our work," Maduro’s opponents continued.

The Associated Press earlier reported, citing three sources, that the negotiations between Venezuela’s authorities and the opposition could renew, probably in Barbados. However, on July 2 Guaido said that his supporters are not going to take part in negotiations with representatives for Nicolas Maduro’s administration.