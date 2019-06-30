US president crosses North Korea’s border for the first time in history

WASHINGTON, June 30. /TASS/. Donald Trump crossed North Korea’s border on Sunday, becoming the first incumbent US president, who has entered the territory of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

In the past, only two former US presidents - Jimmy Carter (in June 1994 and in August 2010) and Bill Clinton (in August 2009) - visited North Korea.

Trump has met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the demilitarized zone. During his trip to the border, Trump is accompanied by South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Several hours earlier, he held talks with Trump in Seoul.