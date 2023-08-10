Russian embassy points to failure of US strategy in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, August 10. /TASS/. Washington’s statements about the need to provide more military assistance to Kiev point to the failure of US strategy in Ukraine as public support for it is declining, the Russian Embassy in Washington said on Telegram.

"We have noted another statement by the White House representative about the need to further assist Ukraine, despite a noticeable decrease in public support for such a policy. The insistence with which the administration talks about the need to help Kiev in all possible ways, and first of all with new arms supplies, is nothing more than Washington's recognition of the failure of its strategy in Ukraine," the Embassy pointed out.

"Nevertheless, the Americans continue to pretend that 'everything is alright and goes according to the plan.' While the failures in carrying out the 'counteroffensive' so publicized in the United States are recognized by more and more analysts in the United States itself," the Embassy said.

"We call on those who make decisions in Washington on the Ukrainian crisis to come to their senses. To see, finally, that all previously taken actions only lead to an escalation of the conflict and new human casualties for the sake of an illusory victory over Russia on the battlefield," the Russian Embassy added.

Earlier, White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby pointed to "solid support from the American people, solid support from the Congress in a bipartisan and bicameral way for continuing to support Ukraine." "We’re going to stay focused on that," he added, commenting on a CNN poll showing that most Americans oppose Congress providing additional funding to support Ukraine. According to the survey, "55% say Congress should not authorize additional funding to support Ukraine" and "51% say that the US has already done enough to help Ukraine," CNN reported.