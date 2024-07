PARIS, July 27. /TASS/. The Chinese team has won the 10-meter mixed team air rifle competition at the Paris Olympics.

In the final, Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao defeated South Koreans Keum Ji-hyeon and Park Ha-jun. The bronze medals went to the team of Kazakhstan.

Athletes played the first set of medals at the Olympics in Paris. The competition in the French capital will end on August 11.