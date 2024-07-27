IOC apologizes for confusing South Korea with North Korea at Olympics opening ceremony

GENEVA, July 27. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has apologized to the South Korean leadership for mistakenly presenting the country's national team at the Paris Olympics as the team of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"We deeply apologize for the mistake that occurred when introducing the Korean athletes during the broadcast of the opening ceremony," a message on the South Korean IOC's X page said.

During the opening ceremony, which took place on July 26, the announcers presented athletes from South Korea as representatives of North Korea. The South Korean side demanded a meeting with IOC President Thomas Bach.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams called the mistake "deeply regrettable" and assured that it would not happen again.