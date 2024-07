WASHINGTON, July 15. /TASS/. Argentina has beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record-breaking 16th Copa America.

The game took place in Miami Gardens, Florida, US. Argentina’s Lautaro Martinez scored the only goal of the match in the 112th minute. Argentine superstar Lionel Messi left the game due to an injury in the 66th minute.

Argentina has now surpassed Uruguay for the most Copa America titles.