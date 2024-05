ST. PETERSBURG, May 25. /TASS/. FC Zenit St. Petersburg has won its sixth Russian Cup title, scraping through FC Rostov 2-1 in the final match, played at the Gazprom Arena stadium.

Gustavo Mantuan (65th minute) and Artur (85th minute) scored for their squad from St. Petersburg, while Ronaldo (54th minute) scored for his team from Rostov-on-Don.

FC Zenit St. Petersburg has been crowned the Russian Cup champions for the sixth time, winning the title annually since 2018.