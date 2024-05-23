Russia to announce its judo team’s lineup for 2024 Paris Olympics in early June

ABU DHABI, May 23. /TASS/. Russia is set to announce in early June its final list of the national team of judokas for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, the president of the Russian Judo Federation (RJF) said on Thursday.

"We keep holding on to our position and it is about staying quiet and doing our job, just like our guys - they do their job and they do it well," RJF President Sergey Soloveichik told journalists.

"We want to prove with our labor that Russian judo is the best in the world, and we can prove it at the Olympic Games only. The [national team’s] lineup will be announced in early June," Soloveichik told journalists on the sidelines of the 2024 World Judo Championship in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The 2024 World Judo Championship, which has a status of the qualifying tournament for the 2024 Summer Olympics, is held in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, between May 19 and 23. According to earlier reports, the Russian national team is represented at the tournament by 18 judokas.

Russian judokas won three medals at this year’s World Judo Championship in the UAE. On May 21, Russia’s Timur Arbuzov won silver in men’s under-81 kg weight category, on May 22 Russia’s 2020 Olympic medalist Madina Taimazova won the bronze in women’s under-70 kg weight category and on May 23 Tamerlan Bashayev won bronze in men’s over-100 kg weight category.

The team of Russian athletes was granted the right to compete at the tournament under a neutral status.

The Russian team in women’s competitions in Abu Dhabi was represented by Madina Taimazova (under-70 kg weight category), Sabina Gilyazova (under-48 kg), Glafira Borisova (under-52 kg), Daria Kurbanmamadova (under-57 kg), Dali Liluashvili (under-63 kg), Alexandra Babintseva and Nadezhda Tatarchenko (both under 78-kg).

In men’s competitions at the championship in the UAE, Russia was represented by Tamerlan Bashayev (over-100 kg weight category), Ayub Bliyev (under-60 kg), Yago Abuladze, Murad Chopanov (both under-60 kg), Makhmadbek Makhmadbekov (under-73 kg), Timur Arbuzov, David Karapetyan (both under-81 kg), Arman Adamyan (under-100 kg), Valery Yendovitsky (over-100 kg).

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11.

IOC’s regulations against Russia

The International Olympic Committee Executive Board convened for a meeting at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland, on March 19-20 and following the opening day it decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in the Parade of Athletes and also exclude them from the 2024 Olympics overall medal standings.

The IOC, however, ruled that Russian athletes, cleared to participate in the upcoming Olympics, would not have to sign anything denouncing their country’s special military operation in Ukraine.

On October 12, 2023, the IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) until further notice after the Russian organization included the Olympic councils of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions as its members.

The Swiss-based CAS registered on November 6, 2023 an appeal from the ROC against the IOC’s decision on the Russian governing Olympic body’s suspension.

The suspension means that the ROC cannot act as a national Olympic committee or receive financing from the Olympic movement. The IOC however reserved the right to clear Russian athletes to take part in the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024 as neutrals. Later, IOC President Thomas Bach said that Russian athletes should have no affiliation with the ROC if they want to compete at the Olympic Games.