World’s anti-doping agency WADA still waits for Russia’s 2023 financial contribution

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has not yet received a membership fee of over $1.3 million from Russia for the year of 2023, the global organization’s press office said in a statement to TASS on Friday.

"We have not received Russia’s 2023 contribution," WADA’s press office spokesperson told TASS. "The amount is $1,267,023."

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin told TASS in February that the Russian side had agreed with WADA to pay the membership fee for the year of 2023.

In late 2023, WADA's press office announced that the organization was in contact with Russia to receive the annual membership fee contribution, but ongoing restrictions in the global banking system complicated that process.

Following Russia's disagreement with the amount it was being asked for to pay as a member of the Council of Europe, with which it parted ways in March 2022, WADA ruled in mid-November 2023 to set up a work group on the issue of Russia and Belarus' refusal to pay membership fees in line with the agency’s established order.

In January this year, WADA announced to TASS that Russia’s membership fee for the year of 2024 should total over $1.335 million.