Over 30 teams register to take part in Friendship Games

TYUMEN, February 14. /TASS/. Thirty-four national teams have confirmed their participation in the Friendship Games, Russian Deputy Sports Minister Alexey Morozov said at a meeting with heads of state and municipal sports institutions in the Tyumen Region.

"We will hold the Friendship Games; 34 countries have registered in this movement. This is a major competition with a large prize fund. We are promoting the idea that sport is beyond politics. Athletes often have only one chance to prove themselves on the biggest stage. High-performance sport is the locomotive of our entire system for mass sports, science and patriotic education," Morozov said.

The World Friendship Games are scheduled to take place from September 15 to 29, 2024 in Moscow and Yekaterinburg. About 6,300 athletes will participate in the World Friendship Games, and 283 sets of medals will be awarded.