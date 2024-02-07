UEFA chief Ceferin wants to keep Russia in organization — football official

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Alexander Ceferin, the president of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), has a positive attitude towards Russia and wants the country to remain a member of the European football organization, a senior official with the Russian Football Union (RFU) said on Wednesday.

"I have spoken with Ceferin and his stance is as follows - ‘I don’t want to let Russia go; this is the last thing that I want to do," RFU Secretary General Maxim Mitrofanov said in an interview with Russia’s Sport-Express daily.

"He [Ceferin] has a positive and warm attitude towards Russia," he added.

Russia’s football ban

The International Association Football Federation (FIFA) announced on February 28, 2022 that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from taking part in FIFA tournaments.

In turn, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) made a similar decision in regard to the Russian national football team’s participation in UEFA tournaments.

Both FIFA and UEFA cited Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as grounds for their respective bans on Russian teams’ participation in competitions.