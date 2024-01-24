China’s Qinwen Zheng defeats Russia’s Kalinskaya to reach 2024 Australian Open semis

SYDNEY, January 24. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya failed to advance to the 2024 Australian Open semifinals after she was defeated in the quarterfinals on Wednesday by China’s Qinwen Zheng.

In a match that lasted two hours and 20 minutes, the Chinese 12th-seeded player dropped the opening set to her unseeded Russian opponent but took the next two to win the match with a final score of 6-7 (4-7); 6-3; 6-1.

In the semifinals, Zheng will face off against Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska, who earlier defeated Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals.

Qinwen Zheng, 21, is currently 15th in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Rankings and has won two WTA titles. Zheng’s previous best result in a Grand Slam was when she reached the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open.

Kalinskaya, 25, is ranked 75th in the Women Tennis Association (WTA) Rankings and has zero WTA titles in her career. She has never advanced past the second round at any Grand Slam. This year’s Australian Open will mark her best result ever.

The 2024 Australian Open tournament is being played on hard courts at Melbourne Park on January 14-28 and has a purse of $57.8 mln in prize money up for grabs. The opening tournament of the annual Grand Slam series in Australia marks its 112th edition this year. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka are the reigning Australian Open champions in men’s and women’s singles, respectively.