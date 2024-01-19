2024 BRICS Games in Russia to encompass 29 events — high-ranking sports official

KAZAN, January 19. /TASS/. The 2024 BRICS Games to be held in the Russian city of Kazan this summer will consist of 29 separate events, a senior Russian sports official said on Friday.

Vladimir Leonov, the sports minister of the Russian republic of Tatarstan said: "The sports program contains more events when compared to the Universiade. There will now be 29 instead of 27 events."

2024 BRICS Games

The 2024 BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Games will be hosted by the Russian city of Kazan between June 12 and 23. In mid-May 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to submit proposals for organizing and holding the 2024 BRICS Games in Russia.

Late last year, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin emphasized that the BRICS Games were not meant to rival any other competitions and will not interfere with the international sports calendar.