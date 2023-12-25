Russia’s Yakutia expects about 3,000 athletes to take part in Children of Asia games

YAKUTSK, December 25. /TASS/. The authorities of Russia’s far-eastern Yakutia Region expect about 3,000 foreign and Russian athletes to participate in the 8th Children of Asia international games slated to be held in Yakutsk on June 25-July 7, regional head Aisen Nikolayev told journalists.

"Thanks to the Olympic Council of Asia’s consistent policy, the games will be held with a large number of foreign participants. We are expecting, by various estimates, from 30 to 37 countries, about 3,000 foreign and Russian athletes and about 2,000 volunteers," he said.

The Children of Asia international sports games have been held since 1996. Over the years, the games have brought together 15,000 young athletes from more than 40 Asian countries.