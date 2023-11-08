RUSADA reports 33 cases of 'availability for testing' rule violations in October

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Doping-control inspectors from the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) reported 33 cases of violations by national athletes regarding the "availability for testing" rule, a spokesperson for the agency told TASS on Wednesday.

"A figure of 33 cases of the 'availability for testing' rule violations was reported in October," she said.

RUSADA reported 22 similar violations in September; 31 in August; 23 in July; eight in June; 15 in May; 20 in April and 11 in March. The overall number of violations by national athletes regarding the "availability for testing" regulation since the start of the year currently stands at 375.

An athlete can be suspended from tournaments and training camps if the availability rule is breached three times.

The agency reported earlier that over the past year RUSADA’s inspectors unveiled 375 cases of violations by national athletes over the "availability for testing" rule.

In line with the Code of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the All-Russia Anti-Doping Regulations, each athlete on the registered testing pool must provide detailed information about their whereabouts via the ADAMS (Anti-Doping Administration & Management System) and ensure their availability for doping test procedures.