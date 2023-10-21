Makhachev defeats Volkanovski, keeping UFC lightweight champion title

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Islam Makhachev defeated Australia’s Alexander Volkanovski, defending his Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight title in a UFC 294 event held on Abu Dhabi.

The bout ended with a first-round knockout.

Fighting in the lightweight division in Australia as part of the 284 UFC Championship in February, Makhachev defeated Volkanovski with a unanimous decision of the referees.

The Russian MMA artist was initially scheduled to face Charles Oliveira in Abu Dhabi, but it was reported on October 11 that the Brazilian had pulled out of the rematch through injury.