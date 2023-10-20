Russian tennis player Kotov reaches semifinals of ATP tournament in Stockholm

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russia's Pavel Kotov defeated the Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor in the quarterfinals of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tournament in Stockholm.

The meeting ended 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 in favor of the Russian, who got into the main draw after qualifying. Griekspoor was seeded third. Kotov's semifinal opponent will be determined in the match between Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic and Sweden's Elias Ymer (both unseeded).

Kotov, 24, is the 109th-ranked player in the world. He has not won any ATP titles. In Grand Slams, he has never made it past the first round of the main draw.

Griekspoor, 27, is 25th in the world rankings. The Dutchman has two ATP titles to his name, both this season. His greatest success on the Grand Slam circuit was reaching the third round of the Australian Open 2023.

The hard-court tournament belongs to the ATP 250 category. The total prize fund is over $673,000. The reigning champion is Danish-born Holger Rune, who lost in the second round of this year’s draw to Kecmanovic. A Russian has never won the tournament.