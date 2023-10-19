Russia has not forgotten Olympic principles — Putin

PERM, October 19. /TASS/. Russia has always had an unshakeable belief in the values and principles the Olympics were founded on and still does, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the international forum Russia - Country of Sports in Perm.

"Our large, multi-ethnic sports family is being tested for cohesion, loyalty to what sports are all about, the Olympic principles of solidarity, equality and fair competition. They have always been inviolable for Russia and they remain so," Putin said.

"Our country was one of the architects of the modern Olympic movement," Putin pointed out. "We are proud that among the initiators of its revival was a Russian teacher and public figure, Alexey Butovsky, an associate of Pierre de Coubertin and co-founder of the International Olympic Committee. He devoted his entire life to promoting the main ideas of Olympism."

Putin emphasized that taking part in sports was certainly a human right, and the Olympic Games - the peak of true unity of countries and peoples.

The Russian leader addressed the forum participants to express the hope that their visit to Perm, a city with a rich history in Russia, the development of the Urals and Siberia, as well as the hospitality of the residents of that city would leave a good impression. He wished them success and fruitful work to the benefit of sports and the promotion of its great humanistic mission to strengthen friendship among peoples and to nurture new generations to be harmonious, responsible and strong-minded people.