Representatives of 48 countries take part in phygital games — Deputy Prime Minister

PERM, October 19. /TASS/. Representatives of 48 countries took part in the phygital games that act as a test for the upcoming "Games of the Future," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko told Vladimir Putin during the presentation of the "Games of the Future" as the 'Russia - a country of sports' forum in Perm.

The tenth phygital games take place in Kazan between October 5 and 22.

"A total of 48 countries took part in the test competitions. The phygital movement develops actively, lives independently, the global movement has already started - the progress cannot be stopped. The phygital sport is officially recognized in Russia, some countries have already held the Four Continents Cup. The phygital movement becomes international," Chernyshenko noted.

The first "Games of the Future" will take place in Kazan between February 23 and March 3.

"The sports tournament will begin ten years after the end of the most successful Games in Sochi. We have a very big opening ceremony planned," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

The "Games of the Future" will feature new disciplines integrating cutting-edge technologies, the digital environment and physical activities. The competition format calls for utilizing the latest developments in cyber-sports, robotics, augmented and virtual reality, IT and artificial intelligence.