Russia’s national football team defeats Cameroon 1-0 in friendly match in Moscow

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. The Russian national team defeated the squad from Cameroon 1-0 in a football friendly in Moscow on Thursday.

The lone goal in the match was scored in the 40th minute by Russian striker Fyodor Chalov, who also plays forward for Russia’s CSKA Moscow football club.

The match was played at VTB-Arena in the Russian capital of Moscow before a crowd of 20,150.

This match will be officially registered by the world’s governing body of football, FIFA, in its World Rankings. According to the most recent FIFA World Rankings, issued on September 21, the Russian national team stands 39th, between Ecuador (38th place) and Nigeria (40th place). The national team of Cameroon is currently ranked 41st.

On October 16, the Russian national football team is scheduled to play a friendly football match against Kenya in Turkey. The match will be held at the over 7,420-seat capacity Titanic Mardan Stadium in the Turkish city of Antalya. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Moscow time (4:00 p.m. GMT).

Russia’s ban from int’l competition

The International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) announced on February 28, 2022 that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from taking part in FIFA tournaments.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) made the same decision in regard to the Russian national football team’s participation in UEFA tournaments.

Both FIFA and UEFA cited Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as being the reason for their decisions.

Since the sanctions were introduced, the Russian national football squad has played a host of friendly matches against other countries, namely against Kyrgyzstan (2-1), Tajikistan (0-0), Uzbekistan (0-0), Iran (1-1) and Iraq (2-0).