MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Dutch racing driver Max Verstappen won his third Formula 1 championship title on Saturday.

He secured the title by coming second in the sprint race of this week’s Qatar Grand Prix, behind Oscar Piastri of Australia.

Verstappen won the 2021 and 2022 championships.

The main event of this racing weekend, the Qatar Grand Prix race, will begin at 20:00 Moscow time on Sunday.