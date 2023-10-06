Russian Olympic Committee sues IOC

UFA, October 6. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) has filed a lawsuit with a Swiss court demanding more than $8 million from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Vladimir Sengleyev, the ROC director general, said on Friday.

"The IOC owes us money. It has not paid us for our share of the Top 10 marketing program, which amounts to $3.71 million that we never received on December 31, 2022," Sengleyev said speaking at the all-Russia forum of the national Olympic councils, held in the city of Ufa.

"This year we were owed a payment of $5 million and, therefore, their [the IOC’s] outstanding debt currently exceeds eight million [US] dollars," the Russian sports official continued.

"We have filed a lawsuit with a Swiss court demanding this contract be enforced," he added.