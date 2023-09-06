Russia’s top tennis player Medvedev advances to 2023 US Open semifinals

NEW YORK, September 7. /TASS/. Russia’s top tennis player Daniil Medvedev has made it to the semifinal stage of the US Open tennis tournament, which kicked off in New York on August 28.

Medvedev, seeded 3rd at the tournament, defeated 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 his compatriot Andrey Rublev, seeded 8th, in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Medvedev is now set to face off in the semifinals against either Carlos Alcaraz of Spain (seeded 1st) or Alexander Zverev of Germany (seeded 12th), depending on who wins the match.

Medvedev, 27, is currently third in the ATP Rankings List. In 2022, the Russian was the number one ranked tennis player in the world for 16 weeks. He is the 2021 US Open Champion and has 20 ATP tournament titles under his belt. He has won five of those 20 titles this year. Also, in 2021, he won the Davis Cup as well as the ATP Cup playing for the Russian national team.

Rublev, 25, is currently ranked 8th in the ATP World Rankings and has 14 ATP tournament titles to his name, two of those wins coming this year. He has also appeared in numerous Grand Slam tournaments, albeit never advancing beyond the quarterfinals. While playing for the Russian national team, he took home the gold at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in mixed doubles (with teammate Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova) and also won the 2021 Davis Cup.

The 2023 US Open is being held on outdoor hard courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York between August 28 and September 10. The tournament has $65 mln in prize money up for grabs. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Poland’s Iga Swiatek are the tournament's defending champions in men’s and women's singles, respectively.