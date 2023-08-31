Documentary on Russian ex-UFC Champ Nurmagomedov to be translated into over five languages

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. A documentary film about Russia’s undefeated former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will be translated into at least five languages after its release, the fighter’s manager, Rizvan Magomedov, told TASS on Thursday.

Nurmagomedov stated earlier on various social networks that he was taking part in a documentary film about him.

"This documentary is being filmed jointly with the WME IMG company," Magomedov said. "After work on the documentary is completed, we will start the market research process to find a contract partner."

"The film will be translated into five or six languages and its release date is tentatively set for the summer of 2024," Magomedov added.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Russia’s former UFC Lightweight Champion, Nurmagomedov, who announced his retirement almost three years ago, was the first Russian ever to win a UFC (the Ultimate Fighting Championship) title belt when he smashed US opponent Al Iaquinta in the spring of 2018.

The 34-year-old Russian fighter, nicknamed "The Eagle," was undefeated in 29 fights during his mixed martial arts career, winning 8 times by KO, 11 by submission and 10 by decision.

He announced his retirement on October 24, 2020, right after defeating Justin Gaethje of the United States with a (triangle choke) technical submission.

The UFC (the Ultimate Fighting Championship) is the largest MMA (mixed martial arts) promotion event around the globe featuring the world’s most elite fighters. A number of Russian fighters have stepped into the octagon at UFC events.