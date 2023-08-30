Russia’s sports chief Matytsin nominated for post of FISU President Emeritus

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin has been nominated for the post of the president emeritus of the International University Sports Federation (FISU), President of the Russian Students Sport Union (RSSU) Sergey Seyranov said on Wednesday.

"The RSSU has submitted applications with the FISU nominating Matytsin and [Sports Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan Vladimir] Leonov to the posts of the organization’s president emeritus and vice president correspondingly," Seyranov said.

In March this year, the General Assembly of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) voted against extending the term of office of the federation’s then-incumbent president, Oleg Matytsin, who also serves as Russia’s sports minister, until 2025.

On March 23, 2021, Matytsin temporarily suspended carrying out his duties as FISU president, after the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) banned top Russian officials from heading sports federations until December 16, 2022.

At that time, Matytsin appointed Leonz Eder, FISU first vice president, as the organization’s acting president, until further notice.

Matytsin was initially elected to lead FISU in 2015, and was then reelected for a second term as federation president in 2019. In January 2020 he was appointed to the post of Russian sports minister.