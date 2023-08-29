IPC officially counts 160 results of Russia’s Para track and field athletes

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has officially included in its rankings the results of 160 of Russia’s Para athletes at the recent track and field competition that was held as part of the 'We Are Together: Sport' summer competition, President of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) Pavel Rozhkov told TASS on Tuesday.

Some 4,500 athletes took part in Russia’s summer Paralympic games 'We Are Together: Sport,' which included 22 sports events and were held in 14 regions across Russia.

"The track and field competition, which was hosted by the city of Cheboksary within the framework of the summer Paralympic games, was officially listed on the IPC calendar of events," Rozhkov said.

"The technical [IPC] delegate has recorded all the results of licensed athletes," he said, adding that "160 results from the summer games of Paralympians were entered in the [IPC] rankings list, which serves as a qualifying document for the [2024] Summer Paralympics in Paris."

The 2024 Summer Paralympic Games will be held in the French capital of Paris between August 28 and September 8. The issue of Russia’s participation in next year’s Paralympics will be discussed at the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) General Assembly meeting on September 27.

Russian Para-athletes had been set to take part in the Beijing Paralympics in 2022 until the IPC decided to suspend their participation due to Russia’s involvement in the ongoing developments in Ukraine.

On November 16, 2022, the IPC Extraordinary General Assembly voted to suspend the Russian Paralympic Committee’s membership in the organization. The RPC filed a motion on December 26, 2022 contesting the IPC General Assembly’s ruling to indefinitely suspend Russian Para-athletes from competing in international sports tournaments.