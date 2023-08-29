Brazilian defender Khellven signs up with Russian football club CSKA Moscow

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. /TASS/. Brazilian defender Khellven from Athletico Paranaense FC has confirmed his transfer to the Russian Premier League’s (RPL) football club CSKA Moscow, Brazil-based Ge Globo sports web portal reported on Tuesday.

"I was very happy here. The heart is tight, but it's a dream, I'm going to try to play as much as possible there and, when I return, I want to wear that shirt again," Ge Globo cited Khellven as saying about his transfer from Athletico Paranaense FC to CSKA Moscow FC.

Khellven is 22 years old and he has been with Athletico Paranaense FC since 2019. Playing for the club he booked seven goals and 22 assists in his 164-match appearances and won the 2021 Copa Sudamericana, which is the second-most prestigious club competition in South American football after Copa Libertadores.