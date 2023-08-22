Russian athletes win six golds on opening day of 2023 World Sambo Cup in Kyrgyzstan

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Sambo wrestlers won six gold and three silver medals on the opening day of the 2023 World Sambo Cup in Kyrgyzstan.

Gold medals were earned in men’s competitions by Kharun Tlishev (under-58 kg weight category), Ali Dagoyev (under-71 kg weight category), Stanislav Skryabin (under-79 kg weight category), Shamil Gadzhiyev (under-88 kg weight category), Denis Bakanov (under-98 kg weight category) and on the women’s side by Yana Polyakova (under-72 kg weight category).

Silvers went to Nikita Petukhov (men’s under-58 kg weight category) as well as to Stepana Soldatenkova (women’s over-98 kg weight category) and Vera Lotkova (women’s under-59 kg weight category).

The Kyrgyz city of Cholpon-Ata plays host to the 2023 FIAS World Sambo Cup on August 22-23, with Russia’s athletes competing in the tournament under a neutral status.

Sambo wrestling

Sambo wrestling originated in Russia in the 1920s, when soldiers of the then-Soviet Army developed their own hand-to-hand combat technique. The word Sambo is a Russian acronym, which stands for "self-defense without weapons."

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in 2016, speaking about Sambo wrestling and its global perspectives, that the Russia-originated wrestling sport should be included in the Olympic program, but it would require a lengthy and labor-intensive period.