Zuckerberg suggests August 26 for fight with Musk

NEW YORK, August 7. /TASS/. Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Meta (prohibited in Russia as extremist) said he is ready for a fight with owner of the X social network Elon Musk and suggested August 26 as the date for the bout.

"I'm ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed. Not holding my breath," Zuckerberg wrote in the Threads social network (owned by Meta).

"If the fight is short, I probably win. If long, he may win on endurance," Musk replied in his turn. "I am much bigger and there is a reason MMA has weight divisions," he noted, adding that his weight is about 136 kg. According to the US media, Mask is 185 cm long. Meta CEO is estimated to have the weight of 70 kg against the height of 173 cm.

On June 22, Zuckerberg accepted Musk’s challenge to square off in the MMA octagon in Las Vegas.