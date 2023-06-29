Russian athletes outlawed from competing on Czech soil — agency

PRAGUE, June 29. /TASS/. The government of the Czech Republic approved a proposal on Thursday from the country’s Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports to bar all Russian athletes from competing on its territory, the CTK news agency reported on Thursday.

The agency also reported that it had been proposed to prohibit Czech athletes from participating in any sports tournaments held in Russia.

Czech sports federations previously urged the country’s authorities to bar Russian athletes and national teams from participating in any athletic competitions on the territory of the Czech Republic. The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports submitted this proposal earlier to the Czech authorities.