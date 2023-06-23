Russia’s Khachanov withdraws from 2023 Wimbledon in London citing injury

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov will skip the 2023 Wimbledon tennis tournament on July 3-16 because he suffered a stress fracture in his back, the tournament’s press office reported on Friday.

Wimbledon has been traditionally a very good event for the Russian player with a few notable runs including a quarter final of the 2021.

Khachanov, 27, who is currently ranked 11th in the ATP Rankings List, is the winner of four ATP titles. His best performance in the Grand Slam series was when he reached the semifinal rounds at the 2022 US Open and the 2023 Australian Open. Khachanov also clinched the silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in men’s singles.

