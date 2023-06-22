Russian football to rely on import substitution for gear, tech, says RFU chief Dyukov

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The Russian Football Union will use import substitution for its sports gear supplies as well as for technological solutions, President of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Alexander Dyukov said on Thursday.

Last week, the RFU inked a technical sponsorship deal with national company Jogel on the sidelines of the 2023 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Talks were held with other companies as well, but I will refrain from naming all of them in order not to offend anyone," Dyukov told journalists.

"We chose Jogel following informal talks," he continued. "As for import substitution, I should say that we are already on this course and this concerns both software and IT solutions as well."

German sports gear supplier Adidas had cooperated with the RFU since 2008 and in 2021 inked a new contract with Russia’s sports federation extending the term of their cooperation until 2026. However, the European company announced on March 1, 2022 a unilateral suspension of cooperation with the RFU.

Adidas announced last June that operations of its stores and online sales in Russia had been suspended until further notice.

Last fall, the Russian national football team played three friendly matches wearing uniforms and using sports gear provided by their longstanding technical sponsor from Germany.

The 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) — Russia’s showcase annual economic and business event - was held on June 14-17. The theme of this year’s forum was: "Sovereign Development as the Basis of a Just World: Joining Forces for Future Generations." TASS was the official information partner of the event.

SPIEF’s expanded business program offered attendees the opportunity to participate in more than 140 sessions featuring over 1,000 moderators and speakers, according to event organizer Roscongress Foundation.

The business program was divided into five thematic blocks: "The World Economy at a Global Turning Point," "The Russian Economy: From Adaptation to Growth," "Building Technological Sovereignty," "The Labor Market: A Response to the New Challenges," as well as "Protecting the Population and Quality of Life as the Main Priority.".