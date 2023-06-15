IBA slaps Russian boxers Galyamov, Zagidov with 2-year suspensions

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russian boxers Artyom Galyamov and Nadirkhan Zagidov were each slapped with two-year suspensions based on results obtained from the Moscow anti-doping laboratory (LIMS), the press office of the International Boxing Association (IBA) told TASS on Thursday.

The suspensions against the two Russian boxers will last until May 8, 2024 and all of their athletic achievements between May 16, 2012 and May 8, 2022 have been annulled.

Galyamov’s trainer Aleksey Mezentsev told TASS that his fighter wrapped up his boxing career six years ago, claiming fatigue as the reason for his retirement. Galyamov won the gold at the 2012 Russian Youth Boxing Championship in the under-52 kg weight category.

Born in the Russian Republic of Dagestan, Zagidov won a gold medal at the 2012 Russian Youth Boxing Championship in the under-48 kg weight category. He traded boxing for mixed martial arts (MMA) in 2019.

RUSADA-WADA spat on LIMS

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

In particular, CAS upheld WADA’s decision to declare RUSADA non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code. The court, however, ruled to cut the previously proposed four-year term of sanctions down to a period of two years.

The Swiss-based court said in a statement on December 17, 2020 that the CAS Panel "unanimously determined RUSADA to be non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code (WADC) in connection with its failure to transfer reliable LIMS data (Laboratory Information Management System) and underlying analytical data of the former Moscow Laboratory to WADA" in the period between 2012 and 2015.