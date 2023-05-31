Spartak Moscow FC’s Paraguayan defender Duarte set to start learning Russian

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Paraguayan footballer Alexis Duarte, who plays as a defensive midfielder for the Russian Premier League’s (RPL) Spartak Moscow Football Club (FC), said he intended to start learning the Russian language, Sport-Express daily reported on Wednesday.

"I am learning English at the moment because this language is widely used," Duarte said, speaking with the Russian sports daily.

"When I reach a certain level of knowledge [of English], I will switch to studying Russian. I need to respond somehow to all the digs and wisecracks I get from my [Russian club] teammates," he added.

Duarte, 23, joined Spartak Moscow FC in January 2023 and to date has appeared in seven matches for the legendary Russian football franchise.

Throughout its 101-year history, Spartak Moscow FC has been a 12-time USSR champion and ten-time champion of Russia. The team is the winner of numerous other awards and trophies. Spartak Moscow FC finished in second place in the RPL’s 2020/2021 season.