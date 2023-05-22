FIFA allows foreign players, staff to suspend contracts with Russia’s football clubs

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The International Football Federation (FIFA) has permitted a staff of foreign coaches and players to officially suspend contracts with Russian national football clubs until June 30, 2024, FIFA’s press office said in a statement on Monday.

"Decision taken to continue assisting players, coaches and [football] clubs," that are not involved in Russia’s special operation in Ukraine, the statement reads.

"Players and coaches to have the right to unilaterally suspend employment contracts until June 30. 2024," the statement says.

The same decision was forwarded from FIFA to players and coaching staff of the Ukrainian football clubs. According to FIFA, players and coaches will have the right to suspend their employment contracts unilaterally if they give written notice to their clubs before July 1, 2023.

The press service of the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) announced on February 28, 2022 that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from taking part in FIFA tournaments.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) stated later the same decision in regard to the Russian national football team’s participation in UEFA tournaments.

Both FIFA and UEFA linked their decision to Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.