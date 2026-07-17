Russians’ trust in Putin approaches 71% — poll

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The level of trust among Russians in President Vladimir Putin stands at 71%, according to a poll conducted from July 6 to 12 by the All-Russian Center for Public Opinion Research (VCIOM).

"According to the results of a combined poll, from July 6 to 12, the level of approval of the president’s activities is 65.1%. <...> As many as 71% of survey participants answered positively to the question about trust in Putin," the social service noted in its materials.

The activities of the Russian government are approved by 45.6% of respondents, and the work of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin by 47.3% of respondents. Trust in Mishustin was expressed by 56.1% of respondents.

Respondents also expressed their attitude towards the heads of parliamentary parties. Trust in the Chairman of the Central Committee of the Russian Communist Party (CPRF) Gennady Zyuganov amounts to 31.4%, the leader of "A Just Russia" Sergey Mironov - 27%, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Leonid Slutsky - 21.5%, the Chairman of the "New People" party Alexey Nechaev - 11.3%.

The level of support for "United Russia" is 35.3%, "New People" - 10.7%, the CPRF - 10.1%, the LDPR - 8.2%, "A Just Russia" - 4%.

The study was conducted among 1,600 adult citizens of Russia.