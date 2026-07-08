Number of Ebola cases in DR Congo surpasses 1,700

PRETORIA, July 8. /TASS/. The number of laboratory-confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has climbed to 1,708, the country’s ministry of communication and media said.

The Ebola death toll has reached 580, with the average case fatality rate of around 33.9%.

A total of 680 patients are currently hospitalized or under medical isolation units. So far, 280 people have fully recovered.

Contact tracing coverage is 75.2%.

The current Ebola outbreak began in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and neighboring Uganda on May 15. The epicenter is located in Ituri Province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.