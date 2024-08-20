Spread of monkeypox in Russia possible, but virus easy to localize — expert

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The potential spread of mpox, previously known as monkeypox, in Russia is possible but it will be easier to contain the outbreak thanks to the virus’ low infectivity, Ivan Konovalov, deputy dean of the Department of Pediatrics at the Pirogov Russian National Research Medical University, told TASS.

"[The spread of mpox in Russia], according to current data, is potentially possible, however, given the presence of test systems to detect the pathogen in our country and the virus’ low transmissibility, it is much easier to localize a possible hotspot of contagiousness than such 'routine' infections as whooping cough, measles, rubella, chickenpox, flu and polio," the expert said.

Konovalov noted that Russia is ready for potential outbreaks of the virus thanks to test systems for early detection of those infected and effective vaccines that can be used en masse if necessary.

About virus

Mpox is a rare viral disease which is endemic to remote regions near tropical forests of Central and Western Africa. The first case of an animal transmitting the disease to humans was recorded in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1970. According to the WHO, this virus is usually transmitted to humans by wild animals, such as rodents and primates, while its secondary spread among humans is limited. Usually the lethality coefficient during mpox outbreaks ranges from 1% to 10% with the majority of fatalities affecting younger age groups.

Earlier, World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared mpox a global public health emergency.