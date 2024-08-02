Russian, Ukrainian ombudspersons help reunite four families

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Four divided families will be able to reunite in a humanitarian action between Russia and Ukraine, Russian human rights ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova said.

"As a result of another humanitarian action between Russia and Ukraine, four families will reunite. It has become possible thanks to the cooperation between our office and representatives of the Ukrainian ombudsperson," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

According to Moskalkova, as 13-year-old boy will reunite with his mother in Russia and a Russian woman, who left for Ukraine several year ago to take care of her father and has been unable to return home, will come back to Russia.

According to Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada’s (parliament) human rights ombudsperson Dmitry Lubinets, a brother and a sister are returning to Kharkov Region.

The humanitarian action was backed by the Russian Federal Security Service’s Border Service and the Defense Ministry.