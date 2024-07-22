FSB uncovers supply channel for smuggling explosives from Europe to Russia

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The St. Petersburg branch of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has thwarted a channel used for supplying explosives and electric detonators from Europe to Russia for the purpose of committing terrorist acts, the FSB press office told TASS.

"The St. Petersburg branch of the Federal Security Service uncovered and suppressed a supply channel bringing explosives and electric detonators into Russia for committing a series of terrorist acts," the statement said, adding that they were transported in several shipments (parcels) and stages from Italy and Germany, hidden in the cavities of spare car parts.

The FSB said that it has reached out to European special services for help in identifying the organizers and accomplices of the potential subversive terrorist acts. "So far, these requests have been met with silence," the FSB said.

The Federal Security Service opened a criminal case on facts of finding the explosives on the grounds of a crime under Article 226.1 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Smuggling of Explosives").