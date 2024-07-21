Metallurgical sector plays key role in Russian economy — PM Mishustin

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin congratulated workers and veterans of the metallurgical industry on their professional holiday.

"The metallurgical sector plays a key role in the country's economy. The successful development of industry, construction, housing, and communal services, transport and machine building, fuel and energy sectors largely depends on its effective operation. Their products ensure the country's defense capability, achieving technological sovereignty, and the well-being of millions of Russians," he said in a message published on the government website.

The industry is overcoming various challenges, implementing large-scale investment projects and achieving successes thanks to the work and professionalism of a number of employees, Mishustin added.