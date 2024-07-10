Russia’s telecom watchdog blocks over 74,000 extremist materials since early 2023

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russia’s telecom watchdog (Roskomnadzor), together with the Interior Ministry, the Federal Security Service, and the Prosecutor's Office, has blocked the distribution of more than 74,000 extremist and terrorist materials in 2023 and 2024, Head of the Department for Supervision of Compliance with Laws in the Field of Mass Communication, Television and Radio Broadcasting at Roskomnadzor Maria Kuznetsova said.

"In order to suppress the dissemination of illegal information on the Internet, Roskomnadzor has established constant interaction with the Ministry of Interior of Russia, the Federal Security Service, as well as the Prosecutor's Office, within the framework of which in 2023 and this year the dissemination of more than 74,000 materials of extremist and terrorist nature was stopped, including more than 7,000 materials devoted to the activities of terrorist and extremist organizations," she said.

Based on the requirements of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, since the beginning of 2024, 13,500 websites or website pages with calls for extremist and terrorist activities, justification or explanation of such activities have also been blocked or deleted, Kuznetsova added.