Death toll from Dagestani militant attack rises to 22 — region’s head

MAKHACHKALA, July 1. /TASS/. Dagestan head Sergey Melikov said the death toll from an attack of militants in Dagestan last month rose to 22.

"To our great regret, 22 people were killed in the terrorist attacks: 21 of them during the terrorist attacks and one police officer died the next day from severe wounds," he said at a meeting with representatives of civil society institutions in Makhachkala.

Melikov said the victims of the June 23 incident include 17 policemen and five civilians.

On June 23, a group of terrorists attacked two Orthodox churches and two synagogues in the Dagestani cities of Derbent and Makhachkala. Among the casualties were law enforcement officers and civilians. According to the According to the National Antiterrorism Committee, five militants were neutralized. An investigation is underway into terrorism, illegal purchase, possession, trafficking and theft of firearms.