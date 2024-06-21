Four in five Russians trust Putin, poll reveals

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The level of Russians' trust in President Vladimir Putin currently stands at 81.2%, says a poll from VCIOM, carried out between June 10 and 16 surveying 1,600 adults.

"Asked if they trusted Putin, 81.2% of survey participants responded in the affirmative (minus 0.2 percentage points). The level of approval of the job the president was doing increased by 0.2 percentage points over the week to 78.9%," the survey said.

The government’s approval rating stands at 55.2% (+2%), while Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s decreased to 54.6% (-0.1%). A total of 63.7% of respondents stated that they trust Mishustin (-0.1%).

The respondents also let it be known how they felt about the leaders of parliamentary factions. Thus, Chairman of the Communist Party Gennady Zyuganov enjoys 32.6% trust (+2.3%), A Just Russia — For Truth leader Sergey Mironov enjoys 27.2% (-0.1%), LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky is trusted by 19.7% of respondents (-1.9%), New People chairman Alexey Nechayev is trusted by 8.6% of respondents (-0.2%).

The level of support for the United Russia party stands at 40.6% (-0.8%), for the Communist Party — at 9.7% (+1%), for the Liberal Democrat Party of Russia — at 9% (-0.4%), for A Just Russia — For Truth — at 3.4% (-0.2%), and for the New People — at 6.1% (-0.4%).