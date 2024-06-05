Moscow court fines Iranian citizen $500 for discrediting army

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Moscow's Tverskoy Court has fined an Iranian citizen 50,000 rubles ($560) for allegedly wearing a T-shirt with an image of the Ukrainian flag and coat of arms in a public place, the court told TASS.

"The court imposed an administrative fine of 50,000 rubles against a citizen of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hossiya Khidari for committing an administrative offense under part 1 of article 20.3.3 of the Russian Administrative Offenses Code (public actions aimed at discrediting the Russian Armed Forces)," the agency source said.

The order has not yet entered into force and may be appealed.