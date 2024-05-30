Hainan to hold its first summer carnival in June

HAIKOU /China/, May 30. /Hainan will hold the island's first summer carnival in June. According to the provincial administration's page on the WeChat social network, the authorities have planned more than 50 large-scale events in the near future.

According to official data, the carnival will open on June 16 in Haikou, the administrative center of Hainan. This festive event will end on June 22 in Danzhou city (western part of the island).

The province will host cultural, sports, gastronomic and artistic events throughout the week. The local nature, sea and climate are expected to give the celebration a special flavor.

The carnival is expected to stimulate consumption and allow local companies to develop a series of marketing programs that will attract many tourists to the island in July and September.

Hainan's Department of Tourism, Culture, Broadcasting and Sports noted that carnivals on the island were previously held in winter. For more than 20 years, they have become very popular among Chinese residents and foreigners. Since, unlike winter, Hainan may have a relatively off-peak season in summer, the authorities hope to revitalize the market through such incentives.