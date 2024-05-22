Putin names people’s prosperity as key measure of Russian authorities’ performance

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. People’s prosperity should be the key measure of the work of Russia’s federal and regional authorities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI) supervisory board.

"All our plans, economic, technological and especially social, have a key measure and a key criterion of all our work. This is people’s prosperity. I think that it will be right if the national rating of the quality of life in constituent entities that is annually formed by the agency, will be an integral mechanism to assess the actions of the government and the regions," he said.

The rating covers all key areas, including family support, education, healthcare, ecological well-being, the formation of environment for life in regions, Putin noted.

Moscow, St. Petersburg, the Tyumen Region, the Khanty-Mansi Region and Tatarstan are traditional leaders of the rating, he added.