Radiation background at Zaporozhye NPP within normal levels after Ukrainian attack

MELITOPOL, May 22. /TASS/. Radiation background at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant remains within normal levels following a Ukrainian attack, Valery Khitarov, head of the Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency’s branch in the Zaporozhye Region, told TASS.

The facility’s administration said earlier that the Ukrainian armed forces had attacked the ZNPP’s transportation site with a kamikaze drone. The attack did not cause casualties or damage.

"The situation at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is stable; no radiation disturbances were detected," Khitarov said.

According to him, Ukraine has recently stepped up strikes on the city of Energodar where the ZNPP is located.

The six-reactor, six-gigawatt Zaporozhye NPP, located in the city of Energodar, is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Russian forces took control of the facility in late February 2022. Since then, the Ukrainian army has periodically shelled both residential areas in Energodar and the premises of the power plant using drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).