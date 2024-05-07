Russian Prosecutor General's Office declares Freedom House undesirable

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has declared the international non-governmental organization Freedom House, Inc. (US) as undesirable in Russia.

"Among the main activities of Freedom House is the promotion of a so-called dominant role of the United States in the world. Also, since the beginning of the special military operation, the organization has been actively involved in promoting the policies of unfriendly states over the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, and discrediting Russia’s Armed Forces," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Freedom House has been calling for comprehensive assistance to Ukraine "for victory over Russia", confiscation of "frozen" Russian assets in favor of Ukraine, stronger sanction pressure on our country and the introduction of international sanctions against third countries "for supporting Moscow". The Prosecutor-General's Office stated that the organization was providing information and financial, legal and other support for Russian opposition organizations, pro-Western and LGBT activists, communities campaigning for their interests, and persons convicted of terrorist crimes.